Israel’s war on Gaza: The Red Sea crisis All global shipping giants, including Maersk and BP have announced they will suspend using the Red Sea and Suez Canal route due to the threat of Houthi attacks. Though Yemen's de facto government says its only targeting Israeli vessels, demanding that Tel Aviv give up its military assault on Gaza, the US and UK navies have been deployed to counter the risk posed by the group. Will the rising tensions shake the already volatile global economy and further destabilise trade?