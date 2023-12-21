Jordan renews warnings against Israel’s attempts to displace Gazans

Jordanian King Abdullah II has renewed Amman’s rejection of “any attempts to displace the residents of Gaza from their lands internally or externally”, saying it violates international laws and drags the region into further conflict, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

During a meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron yesterday, King Abdullah stressed the necessity of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the protection of civilians.

He also called on the international community and influential countries to put pressure on Israel in order to stop its war on the Gaza Strip.

“The continuation of the aggression against Gaza has exacerbated the humanitarian catastrophe, which requires urgent action by the world to provide permanent and adequate aid,” he said, warning against “continuing to cut off essential services from the Sector, such as fuel, electricity, water, and medicine.”

“Targeting vital facilities is unacceptable,” he added.

Since Israel wagged its genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip on 7 October, some 1.9 million Palestinians have been internally displaced, mainly to southern Gaza near the border with Egypt. Nearly 20,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel and 52,286 others were wounded, however these figures do not take into account those killed and injured yesterday as telecommunication networks are down and the relevant information could not be gathered by authorities.

