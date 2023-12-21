School accused of double standards: boy punished over Palestine flag patch An eight-year-old British-Palestinian boy has been kept out of school since 23 November as staff refuse to allow him to wear a patch of the Palestine flag on his coat. The boy named Yahya faced isolation and exclusion from activities, prompting concerns about double standards. Despite the school claiming to be apolitical, parents point to instances where the school flew the Ukrainian flag during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.