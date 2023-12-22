Macklemore reads poem highlighting US funds used in Gaza bombardment “Innocent people out in Gaza being murdered with our dollars, and these precious lives are an extension of us.” American rapper and singer Macklemore delivered a poignant poem during a performance, focusing on the situation in Palestine. He emphasised the misuse of American tax dollars in contributing to the killing of innocent Palestinians in Gaza. His message was one of peace, equality, and the universal right to exist, stressing that his intention is not to offend but to evoke a sense of shared humanity and love.