US city to rename road 'Palestine Avenue' in solidarity with Gaza

A road in Hamtramck, in the US state of Michigan, will be renamed ‘Palestine Avenue’ in a “symbolic gesture” of “solidarity” with Gaza.

A resolution to rename one mile of Holbrook Street narrowly passed at the Hamtramck City Council on 12 December with four votes in favour and three against, the Detroit Free Press reported. Council members Mohammed Alsomiri, Muhith Mahmood and Abu Musa voted against the resolution.

The council had previously called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Bill Meyer, of the diversity-based organization One Hamtramck, called the street-renaming proposal “a courageous and creative action … showing deep respect to the people who’ve suffered injustice for decades and now face genocide and extinction from their own land.”

