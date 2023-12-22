Saudi, France sign military cooperation pact

Saudi Minister of Defence, Prince Khalid Bin Salman, held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday at the Elysee Palace, the Saudi Gazette reports.

During the visit, the defence departments signed an executive plan for “cooperation on capabilities, military industries, and R&D,” the Saudi minister said.

Prince Khalid said he reviewed “strategic relations, defence cooperation and shared vision for regional security and stability” with Sebastien Lecornu, French minister responsible for the armed forces.

“We also discussed the latest regional and international developments, as well as other topics of common interest,” said the Saudi minister in a post on X on Wednesday.

Upon the directives of HRH the Crown Prince, I met with @EmmanuelMacron. I had the honor of conveying the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. We also reviewed our bilateral relations. pic.twitter.com/O1ew0m3vMl — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) December 21, 2023

The prince was joined by the Director General of the Defence Minister’s Office, Hisham Bin Abdulaziz Bin Saif, and met with French Minister of Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu, among others.

