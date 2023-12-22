Middle East Monitor
Saudi, France sign military cooperation pact

December 22, 2023 at 10:50 am

Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, arrives for a meeting with French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu (not seen) at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France on December 19, 2023 [Mustafa Yalçın - Anadolu Agency]

Saudi Minister of Defence, Prince Khalid Bin Salman, held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday at the Elysee Palace, the Saudi Gazette reports.

During the visit, the defence departments signed an executive plan for “cooperation on capabilities, military industries, and R&D,” the Saudi minister said.

Prince Khalid said he reviewed “strategic relations, defence cooperation and shared vision for regional security and stability” with Sebastien Lecornu, French minister responsible for the armed forces.

“We also discussed the latest regional and international developments, as well as other topics of common interest,” said the Saudi minister in a post on X on Wednesday.

The prince was joined by the Director General of the Defence Minister’s Office, Hisham Bin Abdulaziz Bin Saif, and met with French Minister of Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu, among others.

