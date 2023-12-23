Shakshuka: Gaza perseveres under siege & war

9 of 10 people in Gaza today cannot eat every day and have to skip meals for extended periods of time, according to the UN. In October, Israel declared a total blockade on Gaza as Israeli forces began a full-scale war on the Palestinian territory. Amidst this turmoil, Gaza’s local cuisine has emerged as a testament to resilience and perseverance in the face of adversity, with many utilising locally available ingredients to persevere despite limited resources. Locally produced tomatoes have been at the heart of some dishes that continue to sustain people in Gaza. The classic Laventine breakfast dish of ‘Shakshuka’ serves as a main meal for many that are able to acquire locally produced tomatoes and eggs. As Israeli forces continue razing agricultural areas, destroying bakeries, food warehouses, flour mills as well as roads used to transport humanitarian aid, the reliance on locally sourced produce serves only as a partial buffer for a ‘lucky few’ against the acute scarcity imposed by the siege and large-scale bombing campaign and ground invasion. Even preparing meals requires finding alternatives to cooking gas, like firewood and cardboard.

READ: Israel uses starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza