Activists acquitted in Israeli factory vandalism case, impacting UK Defense contracts A UK court has acquitted human rights activists charged with breaking into and vandalising Elbit Systems’ factory, a major Israeli weapons manufacturer in the UK. The ruling resulted in the factory’s closure and cancellation of contracts worth £280 million with the British Ministry of Defense. The activists, who faced the trial for their actions in support of the Palestinian cause, were found not guilty. Following the verdict, they celebrated the court’s decision by chanting ‘Free, free Palestine.’