Blast near Israel mission in India

An explosion near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi yesterday did not kill or wound any staff members, authorities said, adding that investigations into its cause were ongoing, Reuters reports.

Officials were still inspecting the area but it had been reopened to the general public. There was no information suggesting anyone on the street had been hurt.

Israel urged its citizens in India, specifically in New Delhi, to exercise caution. The blast “may have been an attack”, Israel’s National Security Council said in a statement issued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

“We can confirm that around 5:20 pm there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy,” Israeli Embassy spokesperson Guy Nir told Reuters, adding that local police and security teams were investigating.

Nothing had been found in the search operation three hours after the blast, an official involved in the investigation said.

Read: The Suez Canal is being attacked by the Houthis by default