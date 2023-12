Israeli 18-year-old sentenced to prison for refusing to enlist in war on Gaza A young Israeli man has been sentenced to 30 days in prison for refusing to join the Israeli army. Tal Mitnick, who is 18-years-old, says he is refusing to enlist in the army because he is ‘refusing to take part in the criminal war in Gaza’. Mitnick becomes the first conscientious objector imprisoned in this war and he could serve even more prison time if he continues to refuse to enlist.