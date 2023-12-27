Israeli Knesset Member says food, water and fuel should be cut off from Gaza Tali Gottleib, a member of the Likud party in the Israeli Knesset, says all essential supplies should be cut off from Gaza. Gottleib says all Palestinians who refuse to evacuate their homes in Gaza ‘deserve death’. She heavily criticised any reduction in the pace of air strikes on Gaza. Israeli air strikes have killed over 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children. Nearly two million civilians are displaced, facing starvation, water contamination and disease due to the lack of medical and essential supplies.