An Israeli reporter joins a live broadcast with a Starbucks cup Israeli Channel 13 journalist Neria Kraus was seen holding a Starbucks cup during a live broadcast, after a Turkish broadcaster was fired for appearing with a Starbucks cup over the weekend. There have been widespread global calls to boycott Starbucks after the company sued its union, Starbucks Workers United for posting a since-deleted message on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing solidarity with Palestinians.