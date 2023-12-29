Middle East Monitor
Israel takes $2.8m from money exchanges in West Bank

December 29, 2023 at 12:50 pm

A Palestinian man inspects the damage to a money exchange shop, after a raid by the Israeli army, in the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on December 28, 2023. [Photo by ZAIN JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images]

Israeli occupation forces raided five money exchanges in the occupied West Bank and confiscated ten million shekels ($2.8 million) on Wednesday night.According to Israel’s GLZ Radio, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant declared the businesses “terrorist organisations”, claiming they had been operating to transfer funds to Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Nine branches were raided, with 20 Palestinians detained.

The shops were in Ramallah, Jenin, Tulkarm and Halhul.

Israel has provided no evidence to back up its allegations.

In October 2021, Israel designated as “terrorists” six human rights organisations which had been highlighting its abuses of Palestinians, their land and property.

The designation sparked a major backlash in Europe and the United States and was condemned by a senior UN official. “[This is] an attack on human rights defenders, on freedoms of association, opinion and expression and on the right to public participation,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet  at the time.

