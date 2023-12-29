Jordanian king, Canadian premier agree to put pressure on Israel to implement cease-fire

Jordanian King Abdullah II and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed on Friday to put international pressure on Israel to implement a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, which is currently besieged by its army and conducting ground offensives, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Jordan’s state news agency Petra, King Abdullah II received a phone call from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during which they urged “international pressure towards an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.”

It added that King Abdullah II stressed the need to protect civilians and increase humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

During the conversation, the king reiterated “Jordan’s full rejection of attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issue and forcibly displace Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.”

He also called for “countering extremist settler violence against the Palestinians in the West Bank.”

READ: Calls for worldwide protests demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza on 13 January