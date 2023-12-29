UN rights chief deplores execution of 4 people in Iran, urging halt to further executions

The UN human rights chief on Friday deplored the execution of four people in Iran.

#Iran: UN Human Rights Chief @volker_turk deplores execution of 3 men and 1 woman today, allegedly for spying, following trials marred by serious due process concerns. Urges an immediate halt to any further executions and an official moratorium on use of death penalty. — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) December 29, 2023

He urged “an immediate halt to any further executions and an official moratorium on use of death penalty.”

Earlier in the day, Iran executed Vafa Hanareh, Aram Omari, Rahman Parhazo and Nasim Namazi who were sentenced for having alleged links with Israel’s Mossad security service, according to the Mizan News Agency, affiliated with the Iranian judiciary.

