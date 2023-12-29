Middle East Monitor
UN rights chief deplores execution of 4 people in Iran, urging halt to further executions

December 29, 2023 at 4:48 pm

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk speaks during a press conference in Cairo, Egypt, on November 8, 2023 [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images]

The UN human rights chief on Friday deplored the execution of four people in Iran.

 

He urged “an immediate halt to any further executions and an official moratorium on use of death penalty.”

Earlier in the day, Iran executed Vafa Hanareh, Aram Omari, Rahman Parhazo and Nasim Namazi who were sentenced for having alleged links with Israel’s Mossad security service, according to the Mizan News Agency, affiliated with the Iranian judiciary.

