More than 20 Israeli soldiers killed, injured in Gaza: Al-Qassam Brigades

Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, said Saturday that more than 20 Israeli soldiers were killed and injured during clashes in Gaza City, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Al-Qassam Brigades said on Telegram that their fighters clashed with Israeli special forces “penetrating the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in Gaza City, resulting in more than 20 soldiers killed or injured.”

In another post, it added that fighters targeted an “Israeli Merkava tank with a Sho’ath explosive in the Sheikh Radwan area of Gaza.”

The Al-Qassam Brigades also struck “gatherings of Israeli vehicles and soldiers in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, with mortar shells.”​​​​​​​

There was no immediate comment from Israel regarding the claims.

