More than 20 Israeli soldiers killed, injured in Gaza: Al-Qassam Brigades

December 31, 2023 at 12:20 pm

A column of Israeli Merkava battle tanks is amassed in the upper Galilee in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon on October 11, 2023 [JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images]

Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, said Saturday that more than 20 Israeli soldiers were killed and injured during clashes in Gaza City, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Al-Qassam Brigades said on Telegram that their fighters clashed with Israeli special forces “penetrating the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in Gaza City, resulting in more than 20 soldiers killed or injured.”

In another post, it added that fighters targeted an “Israeli Merkava tank with a Sho’ath explosive in the Sheikh Radwan area of Gaza.”

The Al-Qassam Brigades also struck “gatherings of Israeli vehicles and soldiers in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, with mortar shells.”​​​​​​​

There was no immediate comment from Israel regarding the claims.

