Pro-Palestine rally held in Paris during holiday season

Demonstrators in the French capital held another rally Saturday in solidarity with Palestinians while the Christmas and holiday season continues, Anadolu Agency reports.

Gathering near the Chatelet metro station, protesters staged a demonstration to demand an immediate cease-fire in Gaza where more than 21,000 victims have been killed in Israeli attacks since 7 October.

Carrying Palestinian flags, the crowd chanted slogans against Israeli attacks, while accusing the French government of being “complicit in crimes” against Gazans.

They also held various signs to show support for Palestinians, some of them read: “Stop the genocide” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be Free.”

Footage of injured Gazans was shown during the demonstration via a screen set up in the area.

Demonstrators also had their fingers painted in green, red and black on an image to complete it to depict the Palestinian flag.

Palestinian artist and dancer Dorado Jadiba, who is also behind the idea for the painting, told Anadolu he criticized the French government for “hypocrisy,” comparing its stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine and Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The Palestinian death toll in Israeli air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave has crossed 21,000.

In Israel, 1,200 people have been killed in an offensive by the Palestinian group, Hamas.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with half of the coastal territory’s housing damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely populated enclave amid acute shortages of food and clean water.

