Al-Qassam Brigades fire rockets at Tel Aviv, surroundings

January 1, 2024 at 10:55 am

A picture taken from Israel's southern city of Sderot shows rockets fired from northern Gaza towards Israel on October 30, 2023. [Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, fired a large number of rockets from the Gaza Strip towards the Israeli city of Tel Aviv and its surrounding areas early Monday, triggering sirens, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israel’s Army Radio said the rockets also targeted the cities of Rishon Lezion, Lod, Ramla, Bnei Brak and Sderot in addition to the Modi’in Illit Jewish settlement in the central part of the occupied West Bank.

The Al-Qassam Brigades confirmed on their Telegram account that they bombed Tel Aviv and its suburbs.

“The Al-Qassam Brigades are bombarding the city of Tel Aviv and its suburbs with M90 rockets in response to the Zionist massacres of civilians,” the group said in a statement.

The statement also included video footage of the rocket fire.

There has been no statement so far on any deaths, injuries or damage caused by the rockets.

