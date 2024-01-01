Saudi Prince Turki bin Faisal says 7 October events ‘awakened the world’ Prince Turki bin Faisal discussed the impact of Hamas's 7 October attacks on Israel's image and the revival of the Palestinian cause. In an interview with Al Ekhbariya, he said the 7 October attacks shattered Israel’s image worldwide and its grandiose claims that it is untouched in the region. He also said the events of 7 October have shown that the ‘Palestinian cause is alive and has not died as some have claimed’. The former Saudi ambassador to the US said the incident has ‘awakened the world not only to the existence of a Palestinian cause but also to the fact that there is oppression, injustice, and suffering inflicted upon this people by an occupier.’