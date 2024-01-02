Colombia president to host concert in support of Palestine

Colombian President Gustavo Petro called for a concert to be held in his country to support the Palestinian people in the face of the devastating genocidal aggression waged by the Israeli occupation on the Gaza Strip.

In a tweet posted today, Petro wrote: “I would like everyone who wants to use art to criticise the genocide against the Palestinian people to join me in the Plaza de Bolívar or in the Simón Bolívar park in Bogotá in a great concert against genocide and for life.”

Petro shared a video of Puerto Rican rapper Rene Perez Juglar, known as “Residente” in which he talks about Palestine.

The Colombian president called for an end to the massacres against the Palestinian people committed by the occupation army since 7 October.

Earlier last month, rapper Rene described what is happening in Gaza as a horrific genocide and announced he would be postponing the release of his album.

