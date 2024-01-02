Hamas official Saleh Al-Arouri discussed his view on death in past interviews In past interviews, Hamas deputy head Saleh Al-Arouri, who was killed in an explosion south of Beirut today, discussed life as a Palestinian under occupation. He described the trials and tribulations of living under Israeli occupation, being at risk of arrest, assassination and having homes demolished. He says he didn’t expect to live as long as he has, and spoke about how the threat of assassination means nothing, as he believes martyrdom is the ‘greatest victory’ with which he hopes marks the end of his life. Al-Arouri, who was a founding member of the armed wing of Hamas, was killed in the explosion that hit the Dahiyeh suburb in southern Beirut today.