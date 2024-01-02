Israel: seven Palestinian prisoners killed in prison since 7 October

Abdulrahman Bahash, 23, from Nablus was killed yesterday in Israel’s Megiddo Prison, according to an announcement by the occupation state’s prison service on Monday evening. He was the seventh Palestinian prisoner to be killed in an Israeli prison since 7 October.

“The death of a security prisoner from Megiddo Prison was confirmed today, Monday, January 1,” said the Israel Prison Service. “The prisoner was 23 years old, a resident of the city of Nablus, and belonged to the Fatah movement. He was transferred to Israeli prisons in June 2022.” The prison service did not name Bahash in its statement.

The service noted that Bahash was in prison for a number, of charges including “opening fire, communicating with a hostile organisation, committing illegal crimes, and throwing a flammable object.” It added that the circumstances of his death “will be examined.”

In a joint statement, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club pointed out that Bahash had been detained since 31 May, 2022. He was sentenced to spend 35 months in prison.

“The crime of assassinating Bahash confirms that the occupation state is continuing, without any deterrence, or any consideration, more assassinations of prisoners and detainees,” claimed the two organisations. “This is in addition to systematic crimes of torture and abuse.”

