Israel soldier carries kills Gazan he was ‘guarding’

The Israeli occupation army has opened an investigation into a soldier suspected of executing a Palestinian from the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian had been detained by occupation forces and a soldier was asked to guard him, however he shot and killed him.

According to Israel’s Haaretz newspaper, the Israeli army spokesman said a Palestinian suspected of being a member of the resistance in Gaza had been detained. In its report yesterday, the paper said military police are “investigating the circumstances of the shooting.”

According to the Ynet website, the criminal field execution was carried out on Sunday, with the website stating that “a terrorist who was arrested yesterday during army operations in the Gaza Strip was transferred to the custody of a soldier after being interrogated.”

“It is suspected that the soldier shot and killed the detainee,” it added. “Following the initial information provided, the military police opened an investigation into the circumstances of the shooting,” the army spokesperson was quoted as saying.

No details were given as to where the shooting took place, or the name of the soldier or which battalion he was fighting in. It is also not clear whether he has been suspended pending the conclusion of the investigation or is taking part in the genocidal bombing of Gaza.

