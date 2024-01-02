Putin predicts expansion of ties between Russia and Turkiye this year

Russian President Vladimir Putin has predicted the expansion of ties with Turkiye in 2024, following the development of relations between Moscow and Ankara in recent years.

In a New Year message, Putin congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and stated that Russia and Turkiye “have been quite effective in developing their multi-faceted cooperation” over the past few years.

Moscow and Ankara “worked together on major energy and infrastructure projects and facilitated efforts to settle regional conflicts,” acknowledged Putin. This was a reference to the numerous joint projects and coordination between the two, such as the establishment of a regional gas hub and the construction of a nuclear power plant.

In terms of diplomacy and mediation, Russia and Turkiye have cooperated in the attempted resolution of conflicts within shared areas of interest over the past decade, such as Syria, Nagorno-Karabakh, Ukraine and, most recently, the besieged Gaza Strip and occupied Palestinian territories.

At the same time, both regional powers have been embroiled in a subtle rivalry against one another, supporting opposing sides in most conflict fronts, including in Syria Libya, and to an extent the Caspian region and Central Asia.

“In 2024, Moscow and Ankara will continue expanding their political dialogue and productive cooperation in multiple spheres,” said Putin, “which is expected to benefit their friendly nations and contribute to strengthening security and stability on the Eurasian continent.”

