Activists protest Lidl’s stocking of Israeli products Activists condemn Israeli-linked products in Lidl in Belfast, Northern Ireland, encouraging staff not to restock shelves with those products, which they deemed complicit in the ethnic cleansing of Palesitnians in Gaza. The protesters called on Lidl staff members and unions to use their power in refusing to restock these shelves, aiming to raise awareness about consumer rights and the impact of economic choices on global conflicts.