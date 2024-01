Hamas official Saleh Al-Arouri’s sister says ‘his blood will be a victory for Palestine’ The sister of Hamas official Saleh Al-Arouri, who was killed in an Israeli explosion in southern Beirut yesterday, congratulates herself and her family on the martyrdom of her brother. She emphasises that Saleh's death will be a spark for the liberation of Palestine, vowing that behind him are countless more who will continue the struggle against occupation.