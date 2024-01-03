Israel: police raid home of freed Palestinian prisoner

Israeli police officers and Shin Bet security agents raided the home of the freed Palestinian prisoner Amir Al-Nafar, 35, on Tuesday. The raid took place in the city of Lod, in central Israel.

The Palestinian Israeli citizen was arrested in 2008 and imprisoned on “security charges” until 2014. He said that the raid took place at 7am, while his wife and two daughters were asleep, creating terror in the household. He was not at home at the time.

“When I arrived, I found that they had wreaked havoc in the house, and searched in every corner and scattered everything in a barbaric way,” Al-Nafar explained.

He pointed out that he was told that Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant had signed a search warrant and ordered the confiscation of personal belongings, including his private vehicle, money, his wife’s jewellery, and a number of books and other personal belongings. His bank account has been frozen. The police and Shin Bet claimed that they were seizing “terrorist funds”.

Al-Nafar said that he is consulting with lawyers about how to challenge what he believes is a victimisation campaign against him. He denounced the barbaric way in which the Israeli forces raided his house, terrorising everyone inside.

