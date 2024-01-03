Macron calls on Israel to avoid escalation, particularly in Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Israel on Tuesday evening to avoid escalation, “particularly in Lebanon,” following the assassination of senior Hamas official Saleh Al-Arouri in an Israeli missile strike in southern Beirut.

After a phone call between Macron and Israeli minister and war cabinet member Benny Gantz, the Elysee Palace said that, “It is essential to avoid any escalatory attitude, particularly in Lebanon, and that France would continue to pass on these messages to all players directly or indirectly involved in the area.”

Following the assassination, Hezbollah said that the killing of the Deputy Head of the Hamas political bureau was a “dangerous attack on Lebanon” and “will not pass without response and punishment.”

The French presidency said that Macron reiterated to Gantz the need to work towards a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas with the help of all regional and international partners. He also restated his very deep concern about the very high number of civilian deaths and the extremely urgent humanitarian situation in Gaza. Macron also stressed France’s commitment to Israel’s security.

