Former Mossad agent discusses precision in targeting Saleh Al-Arouri Former Mossad agent Avner Avraham sheds light on Israel’s targeting of Hamas leaders in Gaza and foreign countries. In a discussion on Israel's Channel 14, he responded to the host's questions about Israel not being able to locate Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, despite showcasing precision in targeting Hamas deputy head Saleh Al-Arouri 'at the right time in the specified room and apartment' in Beirut and sending a drone to 'hit the exact location.’ Avraham explains that Mossad, Israel's spy agency, operates outside the borders, which means it has less knowledge about Gaza internally. Hamas deputy leader Saleh Al-Arouri was killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Beirut on Tuesday.