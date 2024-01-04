Hezbollah says 4 members killed engaging with Israeli forces near Lebanon border

Hezbollah said today that four of its members had been killed in an armed engagement with Israeli forces near the border of southern Lebanon, Anadolu has reported. The group, however, did not provide any details about the circumstances of the incident.

The Lebanese movement said that its fighters struck a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Shtoula in northern Israel “with appropriate weapons,” resulting in “direct hits.”

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire by Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006. At least 147 Hezbollah members have been killed since the outbreak of the fighting on 8 October, according to figures released by the movement.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed at least 22,313 Palestinians following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October. Although it was claimed initially that the resistance movement had killed 1,400 Israeli soldiers and civilians, subsequent investigations have revealed that most of the 1,139 victims were actually killed by the Israel Defence Forces.

READ: Hezbollah Head vows group will not ‘be silent’ after Israeli killing of Hamas deputy Chief