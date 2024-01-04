Middle East Monitor
Infographic: 90 days of Israel's aggression on Gaza

January 4, 2024 at 9:00 am

Graphic - 90 days of Israel's aggression on Gaza: 2.2m Palestinians in Gaza are in urgent need of food assistance each day. 8% of them received aid in the last week of December Source: UN OCHA (02 Jan 2024)

