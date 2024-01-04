Will Germany force new citizens to pledge allegiance to Israel? New citizenship applicants in Germany could be forced to pledge allegiance to Israel as part of a new law that is currently being pushed through the Bundestag, with one German federal state, Saxony-Anhalt, having already made the pledge a legal requirement. However, the Middle East Monitor has been shown exclusive evidence of a citizenship applicant of Palestinian descent already being asked to include their views on Israel and Palestine as part of their application; effectively asking them to accept the Israeli occupation of their homeland in order to get a German passport.