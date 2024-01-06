Intense Israeli shelling targets Al-Bureij, Al-Maghazi, and beyond Middle East Monitor reports from the heart of Gaza the fear of targeting yet another hospital. As shelling continues in the central area of Gaza, Mohammed Asad, memo correspondent, reports that there is great fear the shelling will reach Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. He highlights the current areas under direct non-stop bombardment to be Al-Bureij camp and Al-Maghazi refugee camps, while the situation is developing at Al-Nuseirat camp to the west of Al-Bureij.