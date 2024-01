January 13 Washington, D.C. protests to call for a Permanent ceasefire Cornel West, American philosopher and political activist joined the call for the January 13 protests in Washington D.C. calling for a permanent ceasefire. The protest organised by the American Muslim Task Force for Palestine called for a wide rally to protest on January 13, at the National Mall in Washington D.C. West highlights the atrocities Gazans are enduring saying: ‘We're marching for our Palestinian brothers and sisters, and siblings in Gaza, undergoing vicious genocidal assault, ugly ethnic cleansing, and been living under apartheid-like conditions.’ He emphasised the need to put pressure on the Biden administration to follow the public’s moral compass and facilitate a permanent ceasefire.