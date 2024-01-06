Protesters clash with London police at Westminster bridge Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets demanding an immediate Ceasefire in Gaza. Clashes occurred between protestors and the Metropolitan police who stated that the protests were not authorised, they were, however, allowed at a restricted area until 3 pm. The Metropolitan statement said: ‘We have a duty to allow people to take part in legal protest. When there could be serious disruption, we impose conditions to prevent this.’ Protesters demanded an end to the 3-month ongoing genocide in Gaza and an immediate ceasefire.