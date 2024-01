Ultra-Orthodox rabbi in tears over photo of grieving Gaza mum Ultra-Orthodox Rabbi Haim Sofer, a member of the anti-Zionist Neturei Karta movement, was moved to tears while voting in Anadolu Agency's 'Photo of the Year'. His choice, Ashraf Amra's 'The Cry Out' captures a Palestinian mother grieving the loss of a child. The photograph is one of 25 pictures submitted to the 'Gaza: Evidence' category which aims to. 'document Israeli war crimes' in Gaza since 7 October 2023.