6 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombing in area of Jenin in occupied West Bank

At least six Palestinians were killed early Sunday when Israel bombed a civilian gathering area in the Jenin Governorate in the northern occupied West Bank, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said: “Six Palestinians were martyred when the Israeli occupation bombed a gathering of citizens in Jenin.”

The Israeli army bombed a public gathering in Martyrs’ Square near the city of Jenin in the West Bank, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Witnesses said the bombing resulted in many casualties, with human remains scattered at the scene, and the injured were taken to Jenin Governmental Hospital in the city.

At daybreak Sunday, an Israeli force stormed the city of Jenin, its refugee camp, and several neighborhoods. Sounds of gunfire and explosions were heard, according to witnesses.

Witnesses said that a helicopter bombed the camp, but no casualties were reported there.

Activists also said that a homemade device was detonated inside an Israeli military vehicle, damaging it.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out in Gaza on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel.

The number of Palestinian casualties in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is at least 325, according to Health Ministry data.

Since Oct. 7, Israeli attacks in the West Bank have escalated simultaneously with the devastating war against Gaza, which has killed at least 22,722 and injured some 58,166, most of them women and children.

The conflict has also caused extensive infrastructure damage and an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, according to authorities in the Gaza Strip and the UN.

