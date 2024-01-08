Moroccan group: Israel kills journalists to cover up its crimes in Gaza

Morocco’s Al-Adl Wal-Ihsane (Justice and Kindness) group said Israel’s goal in killing journalists is to “discourage the media from reporting the truth, and to cover up its crimes against civilians, children and women, and the failure of its war in the Gaza Strip.”

In a statement after Israel killed journalist Hamza Al-Dahdouh, the eldest son of Al Jazeera’s Wael Al-Dahdouh, and his colleague Mustafa Thuraya yesterday, the organisation said this is “a deliberate war crime through which Israel seeks to discourage journalists from reporting the truth.”

Hamza and Mustafa were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a car they were travelling in as they covered events unfolding in the besieged Gaza city of Khan Yunis. Some 109 journalists have now been killed in Gaza since the start of the genocide.

In killing journalists, Al-Adl Wal-Ihsane said, Israel “aims to cover up [its] crimes against civilians, children and women, and its failure [in its war] in the Gaza Strip.”

It called on international human rights organisations to “document these crimes so that Israel can be held to account.”

