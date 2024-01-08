Middle East Monitor
UNRWA: 142 staff killed by Israel since 7 October

January 8, 2024 at 11:21 am

Palestinian families take refuge in the logistics base of UNRWA and in the makeshift tents they have built around the storage as they struggle with cold weather in Rafah, Gaza on December 13, 2023. [Abed Zagout – Anadolu Agency]

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has announced that 142 of its employees have been killed in the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

In a statement issued yesterday, the UN agency said this marks the highest toll of casualties among UN staff in the history of the international organisation.

According to UNRWA, 130 of its facilities and schools have been directly affected by the Israeli bombardment across all areas of the Gaza Strip, warning that the situation in Gaza is more perilous than the Nakba of 1948, as the Israeli occupation has turned Gaza into an uninhabitable place.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are reportedly dying of starvation, and a humanitarian catastrophe has befallen the residents, necessitating intensified efforts to allow the flow of humanitarian aid, it added.

UNRWA said 90 per cent of the population of Gaza had been displaced over the last three months, where 1.4 million people are taking shelter in UNRWA facilities, and hundreds of thousands of others are sleeping around the facilities.

On Sunday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has reached 22,835 people in addition to 58,416 wounded.

