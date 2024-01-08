UNRWA: 142 staff killed by Israel since 7 October

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has announced that 142 of its employees have been killed in the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

In a statement issued yesterday, the UN agency said this marks the highest toll of casualties among UN staff in the history of the international organisation.

According to UNRWA, 130 of its facilities and schools have been directly affected by the Israeli bombardment across all areas of the Gaza Strip, warning that the situation in Gaza is more perilous than the Nakba of 1948, as the Israeli occupation has turned Gaza into an uninhabitable place.

3 long months of a brutal war, almost 90% of📍#Gaza population have been forcibly displaced & lack everything. Families search for safety where there is none, as famine looms. Critical for humanitarian #ceasefire to provide urgent aid & end this forced, continuous displacement. https://t.co/73rdC0w2Qc — UNRWA (@UNRWA) January 6, 2024

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are reportedly dying of starvation, and a humanitarian catastrophe has befallen the residents, necessitating intensified efforts to allow the flow of humanitarian aid, it added.

UNRWA said 90 per cent of the population of Gaza had been displaced over the last three months, where 1.4 million people are taking shelter in UNRWA facilities, and hundreds of thousands of others are sleeping around the facilities.

On Sunday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has reached 22,835 people in addition to 58,416 wounded.

Read: Arouri’s assassination was not an Israeli victory; it confirmed its defeat