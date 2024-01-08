Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

MSF withdraws medical teams from Gaza hospital as Israeli attacks rise

January 8, 2024 at 3:12 pm

Palestinians, including children, injured as a result of Israeli attacks are brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for medical treatment while the attacks carried out by the Israeli army against the Gaza Strip continue in Deir al Balah, Gaza on January 06, 2024. [Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]

Palestinians, including children, injured as a result of Israeli attacks are brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for medical treatment while the attacks carried out by the Israeli army against the Gaza Strip continue in Deir al Balah, Gaza on January 06, 2024. [Ali Jadallah – Anadolu Agency]

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has announced the withdrawal of its employees from the central region of the Gaza Strip, including Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, in light of the increasing attacks by the Israeli occupation army.

The international organisation stated that the situation has taken a dangerous turn to the point that some employees living in the neighbouring areas have been unable to leave their homes due to continuous threats from drones and snipers.

Earlier yesterday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah is under direct threat and targeting from Israeli drones.

Read: Jordan King Abdullah: Israel’s ‘brutal’ war creates generation of Gaza orphans

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending