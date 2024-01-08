MSF withdraws medical teams from Gaza hospital as Israeli attacks rise

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has announced the withdrawal of its employees from the central region of the Gaza Strip, including Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, in light of the increasing attacks by the Israeli occupation army.

The international organisation stated that the situation has taken a dangerous turn to the point that some employees living in the neighbouring areas have been unable to leave their homes due to continuous threats from drones and snipers.

Earlier yesterday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah is under direct threat and targeting from Israeli drones.

Read: Jordan King Abdullah: Israel’s ‘brutal’ war creates generation of Gaza orphans