Tunisia arrests 64 for involvement in illegal immigration

Tunisian authorities yesterday announced the arrest of 64 individuals wanted for having organised and brokered illegal immigration operations.

In a statement, the General Directorate of the Tunisian National Guard (Gendarmerie) said a security operation in Sfax led to the arrests of the individuals who are wanted for their involvement in organising and brokering illegal migration operations, as well as the confiscation of a steel boat.

During the first eight months of 2023 one in three migrants who had entered Europe illegally departed from Tunisia. As a result, the North African country is under increased pressure from the EU to stem the flow of migrants and take control of its coastline.

Read: EU agrees new rules on hosting migrants, and seeks to cut numbers