Tunisia arrests 64 for involvement in illegal immigration

January 8, 2024 at 1:15 pm

African migrants, who arrived in the country illegally, are seen on the street with their limited sources during the International Migrants Day in Tunis, Tunisia on December 18, 2023. [Yassine Gaidi – Anadolu Agency]

Tunisian authorities yesterday announced the arrest of 64 individuals wanted for having organised and brokered illegal immigration operations.

In a statement, the General Directorate of the Tunisian National Guard (Gendarmerie) said a security operation in Sfax led to the arrests of the individuals who are wanted for their involvement in organising and brokering illegal migration operations, as well as the confiscation of a steel boat.

During the first eight months of 2023 one in three migrants who had entered Europe illegally departed from Tunisia. As a result, the North African country is under increased pressure from the EU to stem the flow of migrants and take control of its coastline.

