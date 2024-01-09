30 Kuwait groups call on gov't to back South Africa's case against Israel at ICJ

Thirty Kuwaiti associations, leagues, unions and parties have come together to call on their government to back South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Expressing their surprise at the international community’s silence regarding crimes committed by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza, the statement issued on Saturday says war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity as defined by international law and agreements are being committed in the enclave.

They went on to highlight their shock at Arab and Muslim countries’ silence in the face of these atrocities, which in return is contributing to the blockade and hindering aid to the people of Gaza.

The statement urges Kuwait to use its relationships and capabilities internationally to end the aggression and hold the occupation accountable, including by backing South Africa’s case against Israel at the ICJ.

The ICJ is due to hear South Africa’s case against Israel on the 11-12 January.

