4 Israeli soldiers, officers, killed in Gaza

The Israeli army today announced the death of four soldiers and officers and the injury of six others during ground battles with Palestinian resistance fighters in the Gaza Strip, according to the Sama news website.

The soldiers were identified as 19-year-old Sergeant Roi Tal; 26-year-old Sergeants First Class (reserves) David Schwartz and Yakir Hexter from the 8219th Battalion, Combat Engineering Corps; and 27-year-old Sergeant First Class Gavriel Bloom, a combat engineer from the 36th Division.

According to UN OCHA who reported Israeli military statistics, since the start of the ground operation in Gaza, 174 soldiers have been killed and 1,042 soldiers injured. These figures do not include the latest deaths and injuries.

