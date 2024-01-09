Middle East Monitor
9,000 Israel soldiers received psychiatric treatment since start of Gaza war

January 9, 2024 at 1:52 pm

Israeli soldiers rest near their vehicles at a position in southern Israel along the border with the Gaza Strip on January 9, 2024 [MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images]

Data released by the Israeli army yesterday revealed that nearly 13,000 soldiers in the regular forces and reserves required some level of medical care since the start of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip on 7 October.

It further showed that the number of soldiers transferred for treatment in hospitals reached 2,335, including 155 soldiers who suffered eye injuries and 298 soldiers who suffered damage to their hearing. The data also showed that around 9,000 soldiers received psychiatric treatment since the beginning of the war, and almost a quarter of them did not return to combat.

The data indicates that 275 soldiers are currently receiving treatment at an internal mental rehabilitation centre for significant mental health complications.

