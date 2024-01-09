Displaced Sudan refugees complain about inadequacy of humanitarian aid amid ongoing civil war

The Sudanese army has conflicted with paramilitary forces for nine months, resulting in displaced families seeking refuge in the eastern regions, where populations are in dire need of humanitarian aid, Anadolu Agency reports.

The civil war between Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has left significant damage as it continues in the central regions, nine states in the west and south-west of the country, according to the UN.

As a result of the conflicts, more than 12,000 people have died, and over 33,000 people have been injured in Sudan.

Approximately half of the population, equivalent to 25 million people, need immediate humanitarian assistance.

In Sudan, more than seven million people have been displaced within the country or have sought refuge because of security reasons in neighbouring countries.

Anadolu spoke with war-affected Sudanese families housed in state schools in the Sevra, Iskan and Selaleb neighbourhoods of the capital of the Red Sea state in eastern Sudan, Port Sudan.

‘Listen to our voice’

Havva Musa from the city of Cuneyne in Western Darfur told Anadolu, “We are homeless, needy and desperate. We really need food, drink and all kinds of humanitarian aid materials.”

Musa complained about the inadequacy of humanitarian aid, claiming that the aid was not distributed properly and irregularities occurred.

“We expect the world and international aid organisations to hear our voice,” Musa stated.

‘Shelter is our biggest problem’

Ahmed Omer Ali Yusuf from the city of Mesit in the Gezira state also said they have been migrating from one city to another since the war began.

“The situation is terrible. We are deprived of our most basic humanitarian needs. We spent the nights on the roads. After a difficult journey of 15 days, we arrived in Port Sudan. We expect support from humanitarian organisations to meet our needs, especially for children and the elderly,” said Yusuf, who had to leave his home due to concerns about the safety of the people after the RSF took control in Mesit.

Yusuf highlighted that the biggest problem is the issue of shelter and expressed that they urgently need tents.

‘We are very tired; we want peace now’

“We want a place to stay. I am sick, our children are sick and we need medicine. We need food and drink. We have nothing left in our hands. We are exhausted and fed up with this war. We want peace now,” said Zehra Ibrahim, who fled the conflicts in the capital, Khartoum, and sought refuge in Port Sudan via the city of Medeni.

Nefise Ibrahim also mentioned the need for medical treatment, adding that they have nothing left and are seeking support from philanthropists.

Internal conflict in Sudan

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, head of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April. The conflict has resulted in the death of 5,000 people and displaced more than 5.2 million, according to UN figures.

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabian and US mediators have failed to end the violence.

