Far-right Dutch politician withdraws anti-Islamic bill 

Far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders has withdrawn an anti-Islamic bill as he seeks to form a coalition government, Anadolu news agency reported yesterday.

Wilders sent a letter to Martin Bosma, head of the lower house of the parliament, seeking to withdraw a 2018 bill that aims to ban Islamic institutions and scriptures including mosques, the holy Quran and Islamic clothing for women such as the burqa, local newspaper Volkskrant said.

The Dutch Council of State previously said the bill discriminated against part of the population and was contrary to basic rights.

Wilders also asked to withdraw two other bills, one seeking to ban holding dual nationalities and another on administrative detention. Wilders’ move was interpreted by the daily as an effort to seem less extreme, thus helping to attract possible coalition partners.

The latest coalition talks were held on 21 December and they are set to resume today.

Over 10.4 million people cast their votes on 22 November to elect members of the Netherlands’ 150-seat parliament.

Wilders’ far-right Islamophobic PVV emerged on top with 37 seats, followed by GroenLinks-PvdA, a coalition led by former European Commissioner Frans Timmermans, with 25.

