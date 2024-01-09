Israel's Herzog: Gaza genocide claim at ICJ 'atrocious and preposterous'

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said today that “there is nothing more atrocious and preposterous” than a lawsuit filed in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, Reuters reports.

The case, brought by South Africa, is due to begin hearings on Thursday and focus on the many civilians among the more than 23,000 Palestinians that have been killed by Israel since 7 October.

Speaking to visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Herzog accused South Africa of hypocrisy for bringing the case, and thanked Washington for its support of Israel.

“We will be there at the International Court of Justice and will present proudly our case of using self-defence under our most inherent right under international humanitarian law,” he said.

Israel must win, Herzog said, “because it’s a war that affects international values and the values of the free world.”

Israel’s indiscriminate bombing of Gaza and use of ‘dumb bombs‘ has led to the death of more than 23,000 Palestinians, 70 per cent of whom are children and women, more than 55,000 have been injured with thousands of children left with life changing injuries, losing limbs and becoming orphans.

Occupation forces have also been rounding up civilians, stripping them naked in the cold winter weather then disappearing them. Those who return show signs of torture.

Videos taken by Palestinians in Gaza show Israeli forces shooting at women and children using ‘safe passage’ routes to escape the bombs.

Israel has also stopped aid deliveries to northern Gaza, and limiting the amount of aid allowed into the Strip, by day 90 of the war, only 6,459 trucks of aid had entered Gaza, under the terms of the siege which was in place before the current bombing campaign, 45,000 trucks would have been allowed into the Strip.

READ: Over 10 children a day lose a limb in Gaza