Jordan vows to advance partnership with Rwanda

Jordan’s King Abdullah II wrapped up his visit to Rwanda on Tuesday with a promise to advance his country’s partnership with the East African country, Anadolu Agency reports.

Together with his host, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, Abdullah II, who arrived in Kigali on Sunday on a three-day working visit, witnessed the signing of several bilateral agreements.

“Grateful to my dear friend President Paul Kagame for the warm hospitality. Inspiring to witness firsthand how the Rwandan people, through resilience and unity turned Rwanda into a beacon of progress and prosperity admired by all,” the Jordanian King said on X.

“Jordan is keen to advance its partnership with you,” he added.

Kagame, for his part, said Rwanda and Jordan share common values ​​and aspirations for development rooted in peace, justice and security.

“I look forward to building on our productive discussions and further strengthening our bilateral ties and the friendship between our two peoples,” he said on X.

During the Jordanian King’s visit, the two countries signed several deals, including the elimination of double taxation on income tax, prevention of tax evasion and avoidance and cooperation in the field of health and medical science.

They also inked a Memorandum of Understanding on economic and trade cooperation as well as agriculture.

