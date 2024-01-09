Palestine condemns Israel vehicle running over martyr's body in West Bank

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry, on Tuesday, announced an Israeli military vehicle running over the body of a martyr in Tulkarm in the northern West Bank, Anadolu Agency reports.

It strongly condemned ”the horrific documented brutality committed by an Israeli military vehicle by running over the body of a martyr in Tulkarm,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The act

expresses a racist fascist-colonial mentality and unprecedented moral decadence. It also reflects a culture of hatred and extremism, which denies the existence of the Palestinians in their homeland

it said.

The statement noted that the heinous crime is ”a translation of the racist hurt practiced by the pillars of the Israeli right and the extreme right.”

This brutal crime is not the first and nor will it be the last in the series of crimes of the Occupation and terrorist settler militia members

it added.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said, Monday, that the Israeli army killed three young Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm.

Israel has pounded the Palestinian Gaza enclave since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on 7 October, killing at least 23,210 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 59,167, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis believed to have been killed in the Hamas offensive.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

About 85 per cent of Gazans have been displaced, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN.

Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory before the start of the conflict.

