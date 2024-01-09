UK MP claims South Africa’s case against Israel ‘has no legal merit‘ UK MP Sir Michael Ellis says South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice for genocidal actions in Gaza could puts the country ‘in danger of becoming a terrorist proxy’. Ellis says the case against Israel, which he calls ‘a dangerous political stunt.’ has ‘no legal merit whatsoever,’ asserting Israel’s actions ‘are in lawful self-defence’. South Africa filed a case at the International Court of Justice saying the Israeli military campaign in Gaza has resulted in enough death, destruction and humanitarian crisis in Gaza to meet the threshold of genocide under international law. In the past three months, Israel’s relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip has killed more than 23,000 Palestinians, including over 9,000 children.